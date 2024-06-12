Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 123.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $42,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

NYSE:FICO traded up $64.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,380.08. 96,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,262.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,234.51. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $764.49 and a 12 month high of $1,451.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

