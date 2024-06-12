Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.18. 12,458,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,194,811. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

