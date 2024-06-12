Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in May

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,369. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $86.26 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day moving average is $117.84.

Evolution AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $2.8811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

