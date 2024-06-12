Evercore ISI Raises Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $45.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 29.6 %

RNA traded up $8.57 on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,353,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $338,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.