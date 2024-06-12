Ethena USDe Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $117.56 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,394,731,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,883,581,705 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,394,731,283.691725. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00029036 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,024,814,635.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

