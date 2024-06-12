ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 28th

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million. Research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.