ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 24,250.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ESGL Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ESGL stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. ESGL has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

