ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 24,250.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ESGL Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ESGL stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. ESGL has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $24.72.
ESGL Company Profile
