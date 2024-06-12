Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 12th (BCE, BDT, BLX, CJR.B, CJT, CNQ, CPLF, CPX, ENGH, INE)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 12th:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$47.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$25.00 to C$29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.20. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.35. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$162.00 to C$173.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$11.25 to C$12.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$12.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $45.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price cut by CIBC from $172.00 to $167.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

