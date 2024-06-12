Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 12th (BCE, BDT, BLX, CJR.B, CJT, CNQ, CPLF, CPX, ENGH, INE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 12th:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$47.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$25.00 to C$29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.20. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.35. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$162.00 to C$173.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$11.25 to C$12.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$12.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $45.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price cut by CIBC from $172.00 to $167.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

