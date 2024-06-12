Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 28th

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 23,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 18,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $97,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 343,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,978.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,508 shares of company stock worth $209,581. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

