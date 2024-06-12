Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 19953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Entourage Health Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Entourage Health Company Profile
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
