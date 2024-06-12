Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Up 2.8%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 63,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Endurance Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$28.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16.
Endurance Gold Company Profile
Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
