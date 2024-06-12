Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Endeavor Group has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,843,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.