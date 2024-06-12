Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Endeavor Group has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.01.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,843,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

