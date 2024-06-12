Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

ESRT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 771,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,275. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESRT

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.