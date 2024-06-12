Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lowered by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,273 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

