ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELLRY remained flat at $3.43 during trading on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

ElringKlinger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

