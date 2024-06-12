Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $863.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,595. The company has a market cap of $821.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $779.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $713.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $882.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

