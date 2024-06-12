Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.36.

Shares of ELV traded down $13.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $523.32. The company had a trading volume of 567,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,818. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

