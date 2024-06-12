Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 37.200- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 37.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Elevance Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $37.20 EPS.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $605.93.

Shares of ELV traded down $9.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.07. The stock had a trading volume of 364,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,019. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

