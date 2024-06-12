Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $46.73 million and $1.09 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001743 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,032,855 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.