Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 14.2%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 1,553,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,845,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDIT

Editas Medicine Stock Up 11.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $496.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at $381,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 27.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 42.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 18.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 32.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.