Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Up 807.7% in May

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 807.7% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDBLW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

