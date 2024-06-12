Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Up 807.7% in May

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 807.7% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Edible Garden Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EDBLW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
About Edible Garden
