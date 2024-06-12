Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.82

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.74. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ECK traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 42.80 ($0.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,075.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.12. Eckoh has a 12 month low of GBX 32.05 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 46.70 ($0.59).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement data and payment security solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers CallGuard, a telephone payment security product for securing phone payments; Secure Call Recording solution to record and redact customer conversations securely; Payment IVR solution enables customers to make payments over the phone using self-service automation; Secure Chat and ChatGuard solution; Digital Payments that enables secure payments through any channel; and DataGuard that protects sensitive data from security or fraud risk.

