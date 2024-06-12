Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:EVN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,565. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.