Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 312.3% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,993. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

