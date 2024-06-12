DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,465,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 685,000 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 4.0% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Third Point LLC owned about 0.81% of DuPont de Nemours worth $266,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,018. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

