Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Dream Unlimited Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of DRUNF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 1,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.
About Dream Unlimited
