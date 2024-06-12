Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DRUNF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 1,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

