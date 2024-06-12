Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Shares Up 9.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 245,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,719,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Specifically, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,648,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.