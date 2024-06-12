Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $575.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.43.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $528.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $297.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

