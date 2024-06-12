Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 8%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 19,595,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 21,054,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.
The company has a market cap of $863.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
