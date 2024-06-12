Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.01

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 24301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.