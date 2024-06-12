DFS Furniture’s (DFS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DFS. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
DFS Furniture Trading Down 1.5 %
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
