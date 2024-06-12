DFS Furniture’s (DFS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DFS. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

DFS stock traded down GBX 1.72 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 110.88 ($1.41). The company had a trading volume of 641,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,827. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.80 ($1.97). The company has a market cap of £261.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,386.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.47, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

