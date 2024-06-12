Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Up 1,283.5% in May

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, an increase of 1,283.5% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 629.5 days.
Dexterra Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HZNOF remained flat at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $4.51.
Dexterra Group Company Profile
