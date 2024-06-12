Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Up 1,283.5% in May

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, an increase of 1,283.5% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 629.5 days.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HZNOF remained flat at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $4.51.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

