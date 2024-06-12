Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Down 2.7%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.08. 152,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 987,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DK. Bank of America upped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Delek US Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 627,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

