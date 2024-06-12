DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.01

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. DEI has a market capitalization of $88.55 million and $33.01 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00112843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008455 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

