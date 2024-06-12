DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.77

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 3128147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

DeFi Technologies Trading Up 21.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.