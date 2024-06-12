Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Deere & Company by 36.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $7.18 on Wednesday, hitting $372.31. 302,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.