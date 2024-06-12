Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.9% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The company has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

