DA Davidson Weighs in on Medifast, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medifast in a report released on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $21.48 on Monday. Medifast has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $234.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Medifast by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

