DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.62.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.85. The company had a trading volume of 134,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.42 and a 200 day moving average of $217.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in NICE by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 206,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in NICE by 187.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

