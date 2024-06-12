Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Bought by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Cytosorbents comprises approximately 0.3% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avenir Corp owned about 0.07% of Cytosorbents worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

CTSO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 64,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,229. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.61. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

