CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Down 0.1%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.32 and last traded at $59.92. Approximately 2,749,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,090,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

