Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Cuisine Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CUSI remained flat at $17.90 during trading on Wednesday. Cuisine Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.
Cuisine Solutions Company Profile
