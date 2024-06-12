Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 156.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,183 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of DaVita worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in DaVita by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.51. 16,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.17. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

