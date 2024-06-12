Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,501 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in monday.com by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in monday.com by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNDY stock traded up $9.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,666. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.51. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

