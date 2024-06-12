Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 12,794 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.90. The company had a trading volume of 689,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,883. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

