Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 267,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.43% of Huntsman worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,778. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.18.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

