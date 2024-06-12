CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.85 (LON:CTUK)

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CTUK traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 331 ($4.21). 28,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 327.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 311.58. The stock has a market cap of £336.26 million, a P/E ratio of 911.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 266.58 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.33).

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

