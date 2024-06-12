CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.85 (LON:CTUK)

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Price Performance
LON:CTUK traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 331 ($4.21). 28,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 327.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 311.58. The stock has a market cap of £336.26 million, a P/E ratio of 911.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 266.58 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.33).
CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Company Profile
