Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Sells 783,100 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,100 shares during the quarter. Enhabit makes up approximately 15.8% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Enhabit worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $20,532,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 7,973.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,515 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 414.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,231 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 12,146.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 242,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 193,675 shares during the period.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EHAB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 421,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $483.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. Analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Enhabit

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,650.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enhabit Profile

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.