Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. LendingClub accounts for 0.2% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in LendingClub by 190.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 39.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 253.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 526.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Trading Down 0.1 %

LendingClub stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 604,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,236. The firm has a market cap of $906.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

