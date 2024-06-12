Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. CECO Environmental accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of CECO Environmental worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CECO. Northland Securities boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 225,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $813.40 million, a PE ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. CECO Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

